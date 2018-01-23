Silver Alert issued for missing 44-year-old man in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a missing Lafayette man as part of a Silver Alert issued Tuesday night.

Lafayette Police Department was seeking Daniel Lynn Cobb, 44. He stands 6-feet tall and weighs 156 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an olive-colored hooded jacket, a T-shirt and jeans.

He was last seen at 9 a.m. Monday in Lafayette and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Cobb, contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or 911.