Watch: Thieves drive SUV into Anderson gun store

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Anderson police said they arrested an 18-year-old Tuesday after someone crashed a sport-utility vehicle through the wall of a gun store and two men shuffled through stealing guns and rifles.

Police are still looking for at least one other suspect.

The burglary happened around 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Crack Shot Guns, 715 E. 53rd St. Police said the suspects left the SUV behind and took off in a separate getaway car.

“Who’d have thought they would drive a car through the wall?” Anderson police Major Joel Sandefur said.

Sandefur said one of the men seen in the video is 18-year-old Ja’Vonte Johnson, who police arrested Tuesday. He was in the Madison County Jail on Tuesday night. No court information was available for Johnson.

The police department said it is expecting more arrests.

“Rather than to let this drag on, it’s best just to get it over with and turn themselves in because eventually we’re going to get you,” Sandefur said.

Police said the man stole rifles and handguns, but Sandefur won’t say how many. Detectives said, in 2015, someone broke into Crack Shot through the roof and stole 71 handguns.

It’s a story Sean Nelson, owner of Gunslingers Gun Shop & Indoor Shooting Range in Anderson is tired of hearing. His store at 1107 E. 24th St. did not get hit Sunday night, but, Nelson said, people have broke into Gunslingers four times over the years. He said thieves consistently target gun stores despite strong security features.

His message to prosecutors?

“Put (the burglars) in jail. Let them know there’s going to be repercussions for what they do. This isn’t painting on a building or soaping windows. This is something where somebody’s going to get hurt with these,” Nelson said.

Nelson said he’s always been satisfied with the way Anderson police have handled break-ins at his store, and they’ve caught suspects multiple times.

Anderson police said they police also arrested one person connected to the 2015 Crack Shot burglary.

“Weapons hold their value, and it’s something they can make cash off of fairly quickly,” Sandefur said.

Police said the SUV is in their custody. Sandefur would not go into details but he said the suspects left behind evidence.