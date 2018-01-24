2 teens arrested after officer shot at during pursuit of car

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two teenagers were arrested Wednesday after shots were fired at an officer Tuesday during the pursuit of a suspicious car from a convenience store on the east side, police said.

Cameron Davis, 18, was arrested on preliminary charges of attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and carrying a handgun without a license. Rasoull Alexander, 19, was arrested on an unrelated warrant. The Marion County Prosecutors Office will review the case and make a charging decision, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

About 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were were dispatched to Quik Mart, 9852 E. 21st St., just west of the 2100 block of North Mitthoeffer Road, on a call of a suspicious person. East District officers and the Flex team — a small group of officers with special skills and experience in drug investigations — responded to the call.

Officers arrived to observe several people getting in and out of a red Chevrolet Impala, the release said. Several officers in unmarked police vehicles followed the vehicle from the Quik Mart parking lot.

While pursuing the vehicle, the occupants began shooting at an officer in an unmarked police vehicle in front of the Impala. Officers responded swiftly, taking the occupants into custody and later interviewing them at IMPD’s homicide office, the release said.

The incident ended around the East 2600 block of Mitthoeffer Road.

There were no injuries in the incident, police said.

Police initially said they had taken three people are in custody after the shooting, but the release gave no details on a third suspect.

Booking photos of the two men arrested were not immediately available Wednesday afternoon, police said.