4 arrested during service of narcotics, firearm search warrant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people were arrested during a follow-up investigation by local and federal authorities on the west side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Gang Unit; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit were following up on an investigation in the 4200 block of West Vermont Street on Monday.

“Detectives spoke with 23-year-old Robert D. Lee,” said a news release from IMPD. “Detectives knew Lee was serving an executed sentence on home detention for a prior firearms conviction. They immediately observed weapon’s and marijuana present in the residence. Detectives were granted a search warrant through the Marion County Prosecutors Office.”

Items found included three firearms and suspected marijuana.

Lee, 26-year-old Andrew Tyner, 24-year-old Jasmine Suggs and 24-year-old Deon Lee were arrested on preliminary charges including felony firearms violations, dealing marijuana and escape. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make final charging decisions.