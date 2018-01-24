Bacon-focused snacks for your big pigskin game party

Everything is better with bacon…. right?! Well, we think so!

Today on Indy Style, Jolene Ketzenberger, Editor & Host, Eat Drink Indy, shows us a few recipes for bacon-focused snacks for Super Bowl parties, including candied bacon and a bacon/Parmesan/Club cracker appetizer that is easy, kinda retro and delicious!

Candied Bacon

Makes about 6 slices

1/2 cup brown sugar

3 tablespoons maple syrup

About 1/2 pound bacon

1Heat the oven to 350 degrees. 2Mix together the brown sugar and maple syrup in a medium bowl; set aside. 3Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and set a wire rack atop the foil. Arrange the bacon strips side by side on the rack. Using a spoon or your fingers, evenly coat both sides of the bacon with the sugar-syrup mixture. Cook until the bacon looks caramelized, about 20 minutes. Let cool for 15 minutes before serving.

Adapted from chowhound.com

Spicy Candied Bacon

Makes 6 slices

6 slices of bacon

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Line a baking sheet with foil. Place a wire rack on top of the foil.

Place the brown sugar and cayenne pepper into a resealable bag. Seal and shake to combine.

Put one strip of bacon at a time in the resealable bag. Seal the bag and shake it so that the bacon is evenly coated with the spicy sugar.

Place the bacon on the wire rack. Continue with remaining bacon.

Bake in a 375-degree oven for 20 to 25 minutes, depending on how crisp you want it.

Cool on the wire rack.

Adapted from theblackpeppercorn.com

Bacon Parmesan Crackers

Makes about 30

Approximately 1 sleeve Club Crackers

1 pound bacon (not thick sliced)

Grated Parmesan cheese

Place crackers face up on a cookie sheet. Scoop about 1 teaspoon grated Parmesan cheese onto each cracker.

Cut bacon in half. Carefully, so the cheese doesn’t fall off, wrap each cheese-covered cracker in one half piece of bacon, completely covering the cracker. It should fit snugly around the cracker.

Place the bacon wrapped crackers onto a baking sheet that has a rack on it.

Place in a 250-degree oven for about 2 hours.

Adapted from the pioneerwoman.com

For more fun food adventures, visit www.eatdrinkindy.com.