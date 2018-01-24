Car crashes into Walgreens drugstore in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Plainfield drugstore will be closed for a few hours after a car crashed into it Wednesday afternoon, Plainfield fire authorities said.

Ambulance, police and fire crew were dispatched about 3 p.m. to the Walgreens at 1516 E. Main St. on a report of a personal-injury accident.

Plainfield Fire Territory said in a Facebook post that a car struck the drugstore. Photos of the scene showed a partial wall collapse beneath large windows at the store. Minor injuries were reported, authorities said, but no details were provided.

“The store will be closed a few hours for clean-up,” the Facebook post said.

No additional information on the crash was immediately available.