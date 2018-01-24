Citizen’s academy will give Lawrence residents a police perspective

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lawrence Police Department is about to embark on something it hasn’t done in a decade.

Starting in March, the department will host a citizen’s academy. The sign-up has already begun.

The free courses are known to give residents insight on how a police department operates. Those who attended will learn why officers make certain decisions and some of the basics in criminal law.

During the classes, residents will hear from not only Lawrence officers but the FBI, Indiana State Police and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

“It is a very aggressive curriculum that they go through,” said Lawrence Deputy Chief Curtis Bigsbee.

Residents interested are urged to sign up quickly. On Wednesday afternoon, a resident walked into the police department to drop off an application to secure a spot.

The resident’s mere presence shows there is interest in the program.

“We’ve seen in the past and during different studies that the more activity that we have with our community, the more they are able to interact with us on a one-on-one basis,” Bigsbee said.

According to Illinois Citizens Police Academy Association, there are several benefits in participating in an academy:

Opens the lines of communication between the community and the police department.

Citizens and police officers have an opportunity to work closely together.

Citizens gain the ability to make informed decisions regarding controversial issues facing the community, and become aware of problems facing their police department.

Citizen involvement with the police department is enhanced.

Citizens gain a better understanding of how their police department works.