COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Fire officials in Columbus responded to a large building fire at Carpet Mania Wednesday.

It happened before 1 p.m. when officials were dispatched out to the area of 10th Street and Michigan Avenue.

CFD and CPD are at 10th and Michigan Ave due to a structure fire. pic.twitter.com/axtfVKYiPJ — Columbus IN Police (@Columbus_Police) January 24, 2018

Authorities urged people to avoid the area as smoke limited to the surrounding visibility.

There is heavy smoke and limited visibility in the area of 10th St. and Michigan Avenue due to the fire. Please avoid the area if possible pic.twitter.com/88ONbeWyXG — Columbus IN Police (@Columbus_Police) January 24, 2018

It is unclear if there were any injuries or what may have started the fire.