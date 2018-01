INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One school on the city’s near northeast side was evacuated due to a gas main rupture Wednesday.

The evacuation was issued for Avondale Meadows Academy, located in the 3900 block of Meadows Drive.

Fire officials and Citizen’s Energy Group both responded to the scene.

It is unclear what led to the rupture.

All fire officials were later disregarded and all children were taken to nearby Avondale Meadows YMCA Library Center while the gas main is being located and fixed.