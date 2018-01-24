Indiana lawmaker amends his gun permit bill; committee approves

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A controversial gun permit bill got flipped on its head Wednesday.

Several people, even some in law enforcement, turned up for a morning committee meeting. Many were ready to voice their opposition, but a last-minute revision changed everything.

The original bill stated an Indiana resident who’s allowed to have a handgun could’ve carried it without a handgun license. The bill would have allowed a person with only a state-issued ID to carry a handgun, which sparked controversy.

Becke Bolinger with Moms Demand Action said, “We were very concerned about the original bill.”

State Rep. Timothy Wesco, a Republican from Osceola who authored the bill, acknowledged that concern from several people at the meeting.

He said, “Sure, there was some controversial language. I feel like we’ve taken some positive steps forward for gun owners without taking any unintended consequences with law enforcement.”

Those opinions so strong that Wesco drastically changed his original House Bill 1424.

Wesco said, “Everything that you’ve read about the bill thus far is gone. We’re starting essentially with new language here.”

The state representative said the new language basically says the bill would “give a free lifetime carry permit starting July 1, 2019.

“And also allow an individual having a four-year permit to go to five 5-year permit,” Wesco said. “Take the national criminal background check initially, but not have to take it again every time they buy a gun.”

Kendallville Police Chief Rob Wiley said he believed the new bill will still allow careful consideration of gun permit applicants.

Wiley said, “That was extremely important to our organization — I think to law enforcement in general — the ability to vet upfront, which the original bill had taken out.”

Fort Wayne’s police department said it sees the amendment as a success, too.

Sgt. Gary Hensler with the Fort Wayne department said, “Is it perfect? No. It’s not perfect, but it’s not a perfect world.”

Moms Demand Action’s Bolinger said she believed many Hoosier voices were heard at the meeting. “The permit process will continue because it does nothing but keep us all safer.”

The new bill passed the House Committee this morning by a vote of 12-1. The bill moves forward to a second reading.