Hogsett: ‘We are not off to a good start’ in 2018 on violent crime

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When it comes to violent crime in 2018, Mayor Joe Hogsett said Wednesday the city is “not off to a good start.”

He made the comments at Lafayette Square Mall on the city’s northwest side during his monthly public safety walk.

Ten people have been murdered so far this year, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reports, after 2017 became the deadliest year in the city’s history.

“We wish we had a magic wand and could wave a magic wand and make a lot of the gun violence stop,” Hogsett said. “But, I do think that we’re putting in place those steps that will profoundly change the quality of life in those neighborhoods.”

Hogsett’s team expects IMPD staffing to increase by about 30 people by the end of this year, and the mayor hopes to hire more officers next year.

He said that boost to the department will allow officers to focus on smaller, specific areas of the city — or beats. IMPD already covers 19 beats, and the city says crime is down in those areas.

IMPD Chief Bryan Roach said Wednesday he hopes to present a detailed plan this April on adding more beats.

“It’s changing the mindset of the officers,” Roach said. “They understand there’s some accountability in a smaller geographic area.”

“I’m hoping that will help us expand our beat presence and we can go back to a truly community-based policing model, where everyone in the neighborhood knows their police officers and every police officers knows most everybody in his or her neighborhood,” Hogsett said. “I think you’re going to see real progress when that’s done.”

IMPD plans to meet with the mayor every month to discuss progress and future plans. Hogsett said he’s considering doing more public safety walks.

The mayor spoke to a business owner in the mall, Sen Kahn, who said people in the area are feeling safer.

“In the past, we had some issues in this area, but I have seen that it has dropped way down,” Kahn said.

The police chief also said the department will present plans this April on “new technologies” that will help beat policing. He did not offer any more details on the plans.