Indiana’s unemployment numbers fall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana’s jobless rate dropped to 3.4 percent in December from 3.7 percent in November.

That’s goo enough for 13th lowest in the nation.

Employment grew by 6,000 workers last month, with the addition of 4,700 jobs in manufacturing and 3,500 jobs in educational and health services, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

A total of 2.69 million Hoosiers are now employed.

For more on this story and other stories making headlines in the business world, click on the video.