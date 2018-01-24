Man receives 4 years in prison for role in 90-year-old’s hit-and-run death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 48-year-old Indianapolis man has been sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a May hit-and-run that killed a 90-year-old woman, online court records show.

A jury on Dec. 8 found Maurice Webster guilty of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and operating a vehicle while on a controlled substance. A charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated was dropped as a result of the jury trial. Webster also was initially charged with driving while suspended, but that charge was dropped before the jury trial.

Webster turned himself in to police the day after he struck and killed Marion Jones on the night of May 13 on North Illinois Street near East 24th Street.

On Tuesday during his sentencing in Marion Superior Court, Criminal Division 3, Webster also was given credit for 254 days served in jail.