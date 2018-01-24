Man resentenced in fatal I-69 construction zone crash in 2014

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man whose pickup truck struck and killed two highway construction workers has been resentenced to seven years in prison, online court records show.

Jordan Stafford of Fortville also was ordered Wednesday to serve six months of work release while on GPS monitoring and to submit to drug testing.

Stafford originally was sentenced in August 2016 to 10 years in prison on two counts of reckless operation of a vehicle in a highway work zone causing death. Stafford appealed, arguing one act of reckless driving could not sustain two convictions. The Indiana Court of Appeals agreed, sending the case back to a Marion County judge for resentencing.

The May 2014 crash on Interstate 69 on Indianapolis’ northeast side killed 49-year-old Kenneth Duerson Jr. of Indianapolis and 24-year-old Coty Demoss of Noblesville.