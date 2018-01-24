NCAA opens investigation into MSU and its handling of Larry nassar

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In a statement issued Tuesday night, the NCAA confirmed it has opened an investigation in Michigan State University and how it handled the Larry Nassar situation.

“The NCAA has sent a letter of inquiry to Michigan State University regarding potential NCAA rules violations related to the assaults Larry Nassar perpetrated against girls and young women, including some student-athletes at Michigan State. We will have no further comment at this time,” the statement read.

Nassar was a professor and doctor at MSU. USA Today reports that MSU confirmed it received the letter and it is currently under review.

After six days of emotional impact statements by Nassar’s accusers a judge will likely hand down a sentence sometime Wednesday for his seven sexual assault charges in Michigan. Most of the abuse happened to Nassar’s patients while he was a doctor. For his Michigan charges, Nassar faces up to 125 years in prison.

During the sentencing hearing more than 100 girls, women parents and coaches came forward to tell Nassar of their disgust, pain and horror of his actions.

Nassar is already sentenced to 60 years in prison for federal child pornography charges.

The judge presiding over his Michigan case says he will never live to be free again.