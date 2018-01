ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 56-year-old missing woman out of Anderson.

Lynette Jackson was last seen Saturday, January 20 wearing a blue plaid pea coat with a hood.

She is said to stand at 4 feet 11 inches and weigh around 100 pounds.

Jackson is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775.