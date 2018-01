INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Victor Oladipo is an All-Star.

On Tuesday night, the Pacers’ guard learned of the honor, being named to the 2018 All-Star Team as a reserve.

In his fifth NBA season, Oladipo will be making his first appearance in an All-Star game when he suits up for the annual exhibition game in Los Angeles on Feb. 18.

Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis were acquired by the Pacers via trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Paul George.

George was not named an All-Star.