Wintry mix ends, mild temps Thursday

The pesky light wintry mix that has lingered will move out this evening.

THIS EVENING: Light precipitation will end this evening, but there will still be slick roads, so please exercise caution if you are heading out. Temps will stay below freezing.

OVERNIGHT: Temps will stay below freezing and we will have partial clearing overnight with lows dropping into the 20s.

THURSDAY: Milder air will finally arrive with some sunshine and send highs into the mid 40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temps will stay mild through Friday. A storm system will arrive Saturday and bring some cold rain, and maybe an outside chance of a wintry mix. Sunday looks dry. We could see snow showers Monday, then a wintry mix late by Thursday of next week.