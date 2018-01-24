Workout Wednesday: the POPSICLE STICK workout

Ready for a workout? All you need… popsicle sticks! Yep, you heard that right. Firefighter Tim shows us how it’s done!

Popsicle Stick Workout

First you need several popsicle sticks and a couple of Plastic cups. You’ll want to write onto the popsicle sticks as many body weight exercises and movements that you can think of. You can write down cardio movements as well. You’ll want to separate the stick into a couple different categories, such as upper body, lower body, core, and cardio. Next you’ll put each of the separated sticks into their own marked cup. Then each day before your workout you can reach into to each of the cups and pull out a couple of different exercises from each cup. This is a fun way to keep the workout routine fresh and different. Or if you want, you could break up the routine throughout the day. So every time you walk by a cup, you pull a popsicle stick and perform that exercise. If you want to add free weight or machines exercises to the stick you can.

Be sure and follow Tim on Twitter: @firemantimcfd