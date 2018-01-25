2 men arrested in connection to thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen lottery tickets

FORTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Two men have been taken into custody for stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of lottery tickets, according to Fortville Police.

Police say two men, 34-year-old Scott Morris and 26-year-old William Loder, broken into the Stroughs supermarket on Jan. 18 and stole the lottery tickets.

Officers say both men were arrested on Jan. 24 after each attempted multiple times to cash in their lottery winnings.

Morris faces preliminary charges for burglary, unlawful possession of a syringe, theft and possession of marijuana. Loder have been charged with preliminary charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

They were both arrested by the Fortville Police Department and have since been transported to the Hancock County Jail.