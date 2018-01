Related Coverage Woman dead following fatal New Year’s Eve morning shooting on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities have identified the woman killed in a New Year’s Eve shooting.

According to the Marion County coroner’s office, 35-year-old Raven Mayes sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Mayes was found dead around 4:45 a.m. Dec. 31 at the Aspen Chase at Eagle Creek Apartment complex — that’s near 56th Street and Moller Road.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers 317-262-TIPS.