Best of Baby 2018 – Part Two

Carly Dorogi and Sherri French from Bump Swag are back to share more of the best baby products for 2018. If you or someone you know is expecting a new baby this year, these are the products you need to know about!

Malarkey Kids

www.munchmitt.com

Product: Munch Mitt ($14.99 USD) and Buddy Bib ($16.99 USD)

Munch Mitt (3-7 months)

The Munch Mitt® Teething Toy is a “handy” teething solution that prevents the constant dropping of teething toys. It provides easy access pain relief for teething babies who are still learning consistent grip and direction and protects the hands from irritation due to chewing.

Three way-sensory:

Black and white polka dots and contrasting colours provides visual stimulation

Crinkle sound increases curiosity and helps with cause and effect

Textured flexible 100 percent food-grade silicone surface provides soothing teething relief

Buddy Bib (3-12 months)

Buddy Bib features a removable and wearable plush sensory toy holds baby’s teether or pacifier with handle. Provides baby convenient access to their pacifier or teether, while having fun interacting with their soft, cuddly, buddy. Soother/teether holding buddy can be removed and used separately from bib affixed to baby’s wrist, stroller, car seat strap, etc.. Soft fabric bib with water resistant layer contains drool and keeps clothes dry and is reversible. Much like the Munch Mitt, the Buddy Bib is three-way sensory:

Black and white polka dots and contrasting colours provides visual stimulation

Crinkle sound in plush toy increases curiosity and helps with cause and effect

3. Textured flexible 100 percent food-grade silicone teether provides soothing teething relief

Tiny Tags

www.tinytags.com

Product: Personalized necklaces and bracelets

Tiny Tags specializes in fine jewelry just for moms personalized with child(s) name and birthdays.

Tags guaranteed for life

Made in USA

Available in 14k yellow, rose and white gold, sterling silver and 24k gold plated.

Joovy

www.joovy.com

Product: Joovy Qool Stroller $499

Go Together. Grow Together. The new Joovy Qool gives parents the flexibility to customize their stroller and adapt as families grow.

It’s the only stroller you’ll ever need as it grows from a single to a double to a triple with easy “click-in” accessories that create over 50 configurations! Has 4 configurations out-of-the-box.

Accessories include second seat, bassinet, bench seat, tote, parent organizer, car seat adapters, rain cover.

High seat capacity at 55 lbs. per seat.

Large rubber tires and sealed bearing wheels for the smoothest ride. Adjustable handlebar for moms of every size.

Pello

www.pellobaby.com

Product: Pello Luxe Floor Pillow, $120; Pello Comfy Cradle, $29.95

The Pello floor pillow is the newborn lounger your baby won’t outgrow!

It cuddles a newborn perfectly, catches a wobbly baby who’s learning to sit, is a comfy lounger for older babies and toddles. It’s completely washable and really easy to carry around because of the two handles

— just fold it like a taco and go!

The loops keep favorite toys perfectly attached so this comfy lounger is always ready for a newborn baby, toddler or older child.

BabyList

www.babylist.com

Product: Hello Baby Box, up to $160 value including offers

Babylist lets you add any item from any store to your baby registry (including all the items mentioned in this segment)

Register for things you can’t get in stores: Cash for a longer maternity leave, dog walking, babysitting for date night

Create your Babylist registry today to get a free Hello Baby Box full of goodies for you and baby valued at up to $160 including offers

