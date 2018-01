INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Former Indianapolis Archbishop Daniel Buechlein has passed away.

According to the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, Archbishop Buechlein died just after midnight Thursday morning at the Saint Meinrad Infirmary in southwestern Indiana.

Archbishop Buechlein was the fifth archbishop of the Indianapolis Catholic Archdiocese.

He served in that role for nearly 20 positions, when he retired in 2011 due to health reasons.

Buechlein was 79.