Future of I-65/I-70 north split discussed at event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — INDOT plans to completely rebuild the I-65/I-70 north split, adding additional lanes and reducing congestion. The interchange is one of the most heavily-traveled in the state of Indiana. According to INDOT, about 170,000 cars and trucks use it each day and after 50 years it is nearing the end of its life.

Initial plans are being drafted for a $250 million rebuild, but those plans haven’t been well received by some. A group of architects and community leaders want INDOT to look at alternative options.

“The grassy berms would be eliminated, and in their place would be 25-30 foot walls that would circle the inner city core, effectively creating a concrete wall around the urban core,” said Mark Beebe, an architect with the American Institute of Architects.

Beebe and others leading a presentation on Thursday say it’s time to look for a more balanced design as the city looks to attract new businesses.

“The current approach locks us in to a car-centric approach and we don’t feel like it is the right message to be communicating to the future Amazons of the world,” said Beebe.

“I would like to see neighborhoods where we address every form of movement, from people walking their dogs, people using wheelchairs, all the way up to semi trucks delivering the goods we need across the state,” said Donna Sink, and Indianapolis resident and architect.

According to INDOT’s website, the new plan would widen bridges and add lanes. It would reduce congestion and make it easier and safer for drivers to use. Some say there are other ways to do that.

“What they’re proposing right now would be a really big problem for the historic neighborhoods in the area, and also potentially could cause some unsightly aesthetics and damage to our city,” said Beebe.

INDOT released a statement saying:

As part of the environmental review process, INDOT is evaluating a range of alternatives – including those recently developed by local community groups. In fact, the project team is modifying its schedule to ensure all proposed alternatives receive a thorough review. Once all alternatives have been evaluated, INDOT will share its findings, known as an alternatives screening report, and seek more community input in the spring in a series of public information meetings. It is important to note that INDOT is only four months into a two-year environmental review process on the North Split project. Regardless of what has been stated by others, INDOT has made no decisions about a preferred alternative. We are about a year and a half from completing preliminary design, and final design will not occur until after completion of the environmental study.”