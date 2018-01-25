Infant taken to hospital following southwest side house fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An infant was taken to the hospital following a house fire on the city’s southwest side Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the fire at a residence in the 4900 block of Melrose Avenue just after 3:30 a.m.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, two adults, the infant and a dog were all inside the residence at the time of the fire.

Wayne Township FD says they were called to this blaze around 3:30am. 2 adults, 1 infant, & 1 dog were home. Infant was taken to Riley as a precaution, but they're expected to be just fine. House has extensive damage, all firefighters are ok.

The infant, who is expected to be fine, was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No firefighters were injured battling the blaze.

The house is said to have sustained extensive damage.