Man arrested in connection to deadly stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 53-year-old Leroy Benge is in custody.

Police say they were dispatch to the 300 block of Barton Avenue on Jan. 21 at 11:30 a.m. for a report of a person stabbed.

After arriving on scene, officers discovered 38-year-old Franklin Lainez-Carcamo with a stab wound and bleeding profusely.

Lainez-Carcamo was then transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital for his injuries. However, he died as a result of his injuries in the early morning hours on Jan. 25.

Benge faces a preliminary charge of murder.