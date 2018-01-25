Man wanted for murder in Indiana arrested in Louisiana

CHALMETTE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say a man wanted in Indiana for murder was arrested after he spray-painted a store’s floor.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune quotes a Wednesday statement from the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office as saying 27-year-old Donovan Harris was booked Jan. 13 for criminal damage to property. Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann says investigators learned Harris was wanted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana for first-degree murder after conducting a criminal history check.

The statement says an employee of the Chalmette store saw Harris and two men painting the floor. The East Chicago, Indiana man and New Orleans men were booked on the same charge. It is unclear if Harris, 42-year-old Jeffery Taylor or 20-year-old John Watler has a lawyer.

Harris awaits extradition to Indiana.