Former Muncie volleyball coach faces federal child-sex charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former high school volleyball coach was charged Thursday with sexual exploitation of a child in federal court, court documents show.

An FBI investigation found Nolan Brand, a former coach at Muncie Central High School, sexually exploited one child less than 16 years old and another child less than 17. An affidavit said Brand used the children “to create visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct,” which violates federal law.

The investigation began with a girl’s report to the Muncie Police Department in December. The girl less than 16 years old told police she had sex with Brand in his home and his Jeep sport-utility vehicle between Sept. 6 and Dec. 4. During that time, using Snapchat, Brand had sent her nude photos of himself almost every day. The girl also used Snapchat to send at least one nude photo to Brand, but also sent him photos of herself in her underwear.

On Dec. 4, when police interviewed Brand, he admitted to having sex with the girl, usually when the girl came to Brand’s home for tutoring and help with homework. Investigators also observed a video of Brand and the girl having sex.

Another investigation by the FBI found Brand also had a nude photos of another girl, the one who was less than 17.

Brand was 24 years old when he was interviewed by Muncie police in December.

Brand was also a coach with the Munciana Volleyball Club, which fired him in December.

Information on a court date and Brand’s whereabouts was not immediately available from federal authorities.