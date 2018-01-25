NBC hit show ‘This Is Us’ sparks Crock-pot fears on social media

TAMPA ,Fla. (WFLA) — Spoiler alert! If you haven’t seen the latest “This Is Us” episode on NBC, don’t read any further.

But if you’re a diehard fan like the rest of us, you understand why Jack’s inevitable death has ignited a frenzy on social media.

Miguel: I’m the most hated character on #ThisIsUs. George: Hold my crockpot. — Rich Spada (@Chef_Spada) January 24, 2018

The flickering light of the Crock-pot that was switched to off and mistakenly turned back on from a faulty knob had viewers freaked out.

Thank you George, your crockpot lasted 17 years with a broken knob but it killed the greatest man to ever live on earth #ThisIsUs — JacquelineFarnsworth (@jfarnsworth760) January 24, 2018

Twitter blew up with fans half-joking about wanting to get rid of their Crock-pots or at least make sure they were unplugged.

The episode created such terror that Crock-Pot was forced to issue a statement to hopefully reassure customers the product is safe.

Taking a moment to remind everyone that it was a 20 year old fictional crockpot with an already funky switch? Let's not just lump all those lovely hardworking crockpots together. #ThisIsUs — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) January 24, 2018

“Don’t add to our heartbreak by no longer using Crock-Pot,” the response said.

Read the full statement below:

Crock-Pot understands the concerns brought up by last night’s episode of ‘This Is Us,’ and we too are heartbroken by the latest development in Jack’s storyline. However, it is important that our consumers understand and have confidence that all Crock-Pot slow cookers exceed all internal testing protocols and all applicable industry safety standards and regulations as verified by independent third-party testing labs. For nearly 50 years with over 100 million Crock-Pots sold, we have never received any consumer complaints similar to the fictional events portrayed in last night’s episode. In fact, the safety and design of our product renders this type of event nearly impossible.” ”In addition, and most relevant to the concerns consumers are having after watching the recent ‘This Is Us’ episode, our Crock-Pot slow cookers are low current, low wattage (typically no more than 200 or 300 watts) appliances with self-regulating, heating elements. The product is designed to cook foods over a longer period of time at low temperatures and the switches connect to only 1 side of the power line voltage, so there is never a high voltage applied directly across our switches. The switches within our slow cookers are subjected to additional internal testing, which includes a Rotary Knob Endurance test, Rotary Knob Force Test and Flame Burning Test and constructed of self-extinguishing, flame resistant material.” ”Our hope is that the team at NBC’s ‘This Is Us’ will help us in spreading factual information regarding our product’s safety. While we know their primary mission is to entertain – something they have continued to excel in – we also feel they have a responsibility to inform. Just like many fans, we will be watching next week’s episode to see how Jack’s story progresses and, regardless of the outcome, we want consumers first and foremost to know they are safe when using their Crock-Pot.”