Neighbor helps family escape burning home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A neighbor is being hailed a hero after jumping into action when the house next door caught in fire. A family was sleeping inside with their baby daughter.

It happened early Thursday morning on Melrose Avenue near Lynhurst Drive and Minnesota Street on the city’s southwest side.

Investigators estimate damages at $40,000.

Walking around inside Kayla Goson’s house should bring sadness — belongings reduced to soot and ashes, memories melted and a home destroyed.

“It’s hard to be sad about the material things that were lost when we’re all safe,” said Goson.

Her next-door neighbor and cousin, Joe Hynes, woke up in the middle of the night. He thought he heard rain, but it was debris from Goson’s burning home.

“So I got up and looked out the window and seen the fire in the back,” said Hynes. He continued, “It was already above the roof, it was smoking pretty good.”

Goson, her husband and their 2-month-old daughter were asleep as fire began to overtake their home.

“I just jumped up — I didn’t even put clothes on or anything — and ran outside and came over here and started yelling her name and beating on the door, knocking on the windows, trying to get them,” said Hynes.

“I don’t know what we would’ve done if they weren’t there,” Goson added.

But waking the family up was just half of the battle. The fire was spreading quickly. They were trapped in their bedroom, unable to get out through the window.

“It’s just filling up with smoke even quicker, especially since the vents were just blowing it in. We’re standing there with the newborn. I’m panicking trying to open this window. Why does this window not work?” said Goson.

“There really isn’t time to think. We just grabbed, there was a brick laying there in front of the window, and we busted the window and got them out of there,” Hynes said.

Firefighters were on the scene within minutes. The Goson family got out with no serious issues, thanks to help from Hynes.

“They saved us, you know? They pretty much saved our lives,” said Goson.

Medics took the baby to the Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health for evaluation. The family says she is fine. A family dog was also taken to the vet and is in good condition.

Investigators ruled the fire accidental. The home had working smoke detectors, but the Gosons do not have renters insurance.

You can click here to visit the GoFundMe page set up to help the family.