‘Person of interest’ in Delphi homicides to return to Indiana

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (WISH) – A man called a person of interest in the 2017 murders of two teenagers in Delphi, Indiana will soon be back in the state from Colorado.

According to online court records, Daniel Nations, 32, was in court in Colorado’s Clear Creek County on Wednesday where he agreed to return to Indiana to face a charge in Johnson County.

Authorities in Johnson County accused Nations in September 2017 of failing to register as a sex offender.

An arrest warrant was issued around the same time Indiana State Police investigators traveled to Colorado to interview Nations.

Police had arrested Nations, accusing him of threatening people with a hatchet while on a Monument, Colorado hiking trail. Indiana investigators were contacted while Nations was in custody for that case.

The arrest and release of Nations’ mugshot prompted many social media users to speculate and draw similarities between Nations and a sketch drawn of a possible suspect in the Delphi homicides.

In early January, WISH-TV’s sister station KXRM reported Nations pleaded guilty in Colorado to felony menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. A judge sentenced Nations to three years of supervised probation.

After interviewing him, Indiana State Police told WISH-TV that nothing specifically developed to include or exclude Nations as a suspect in the Delphi homicides.

Court documents did not include a date by when Nations would be extradited to Indiana.