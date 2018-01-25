Rooster’s Kitchen shares process of curing Canadian bacon

Ever heard of a Canadian Tuxedo Sandwich? Well, now you have! In our kitchen today, Ross Katz, Rooster’s Kitchen, shows us how they cure their house-made Canadian Bacon, how to cure pork loin and what goes into making the ever so popular sandwich!

Canadian Bacon Cure

Ingredients:

Part #1 (Cure)

Pork Loin – 4-5 Lbs

Insta-Cure #1 – 3 tsp

Kosher Salt – 1 ¼ cups

Brown Sugar – 1 ¼ cups

Honey – ¾ cup

Water – 1 Gal

Part #2 Crust

Brown Sugar – 1 cups

Smoked Paprika – 2 tsp

Black Pepper – ½ tsp

Granulated Garlic – ½ tsp

Instructions

Cure

In a large pot, heat your water to a low simmer.

Add your cure #1, salt, brown sugar, and honey. Simmer until everything is dissolved.

Once your solution is dissolved, place the pot in an ice bath and chill thoroughly.

While your solution is cooling, remove your pork loin from its packaging and place it in a large food safe container, or a 2-gallon Ziploc bag.

Once your brine is cooled completely, and your pork is in its container, add your solution. Make sure that all of your solution fits into your container with the pork.

* if you are using a container, place a weight on top of your pork to ensure it is submerged completely.

Store your pork in cure for 14 days in the bottom of your refrigerator.

Finish

After the 14 days, remove the pork from the solution. Rinse your pork thoroughly, and discard the spent curing solution.

Pre-heat your oven or smoker to 250°.

Combine all of the ingredients in the “Finish” Section, and coat your pork loin.

Roast or smoke for approximately 1 hr or until the internal temperature reaches 160°

Serve immediately, or chill and freeze for up to 6 months.

To learn more, visit www.roostersindy.com.