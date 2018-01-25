Student journalism protections bill passes state House committee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The voices of student journalists just got a little louder.
A state House committee passed a bill Thursday that would extend freedom of speech and press protections to students.
House Bill 1016, authored by Ed Clere, R-New Albany, passed by a vote of 9-2. The bill would make it so a public school or school corporation could not suppress school-sponsored media unless the content creates a disruption of school activity.
Students and teachers called it a small victory for journalism students.
“They have to put a lot of trust in us to be able to say what we want,” Magan Hall, a Plainfield High School junior said.
“I feel that if this bill were passed, they would have a voice without concern for punishment or censorship,” Michelle Burress, the Plainfield High School publications adviser said.
The bill now heads for a second reading in the House. The full bill can be seen here.