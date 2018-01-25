Warming trend continues

A brief dose of spring air arrives in central Indiana.

THIS EVENING: Expect clear skies and mild temps. Numbers will drop into the 30s by late evening.

OVERNIGHT: Temps will drop into the mid 30s, so it will be much more comfortable for the bus stop Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Expect a warmer day with comfortable temps! Highs will climb into the middle 50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Rain will arrive overnight Friday into the 1st half of Saturday. Temps will still be mild and reach the upper 40s Saturday. Sunday will be quieter and cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Monday will see colder air and some scattered flurries and snow showers. Highs will reach the low 30s Monday and Tuesday, then briefly milder Wednesday. Thursday will see a mix of rain showers and snow showers and that will lead to several days of colder air after that.