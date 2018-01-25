Woman opens doors to Delaware County Foster Closet for foster parents, children

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A woman in central Indiana came up with an idea to help foster parents provide the best care for their children and it’s turning into something so much more.

Jessica Smith came up with the idea for the foster closet last Christmas to ease the financial burden for foster parents. She said everything in the closet is free for foster children and it’s all donated by people in the community.

“This is the Delaware County Foster Closet, is what I’m calling it right now. No official name other than that,” she said.

Jessica Smith never imagined her idea would take off the way it has.

“It’s been an absolute blessing and I was astonished at the response of the community and how they all came together and helped,” she said.

It all started with a post on social media asking for donations for clothes, toys and everyday items for foster kids.

“Every child that I had received pretty much came with nothing, but the clothes that they’re wearing,” she said.

The post took off and since then she has received so many donations. She had to move the stuff from her house to this church in Yorktown.

“When we receive a donation I have a small group of people that’s helping me clean and wash those and sort those and put those into totes,” she said.

She organized the donations into different sizes for boys, girls and teens.

“I had a cute little girl the other day come in here and she was, I would say, got about two trash bags full of clothes,” she said.

Smith said seeing her reaction is priceless and something she will never forget.

“It’s very rewarding. When I was leaving, I ran into the preacher here and I made sure to tell him this is why we do this,” she said.

Smith knows it’s not easy being a foster parent since the money and allowance given by the state doesn’t cover much.

“I did this in order to help foster parents financially in hopes that more foster parents will come on board and help us to take these kids in their home and provide a loving environment for them,” she said.

The foster closet opens next Wednesday from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at New Life Presbyterian Church in Yorktown.

Click here if you would to donate to the closet.