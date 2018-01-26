15 displaced after motel fire on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Fifteen people have been displaced after a Thursday evening house fire on the city’s near west side.

Crews responded to the Gateway Motel in the 1700 block of Lafayette Road just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were able to get the fire under control at approximately 10:45 p.m.

Five of the motels units were affected by the fire, with damage estimated at $120,000.

Everyone inside the united were able to get out of the units unharmed.

IFD Victims Assistance is working with the American Red Cross and building management to find shelter for those displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.