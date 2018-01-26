22-year-old who beat correctional officers pleads guilty but mentally ill

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 22-year-old Minneapolis man was sentenced Friday to about five years in prison after pleading guilty but mentally ill to aggravated battery after two incidents in the same day with correctional personnel, online court records show.

About 11:45 a.m. June 16, Wytwaine Jackson struck Marion County Sheriff’s Cpl. Brent Smith in the face while he was placing another inmate inside a cell at the Marion County Arrestee Processing Center. Smith was left with a broken nose, multiple cuts to his face and multiple lumps on his head. The assault caused “serious permanent disfigurement,” court records said.

About 9 a.m. June 16, Jackson assaulted a correctional officer at the Duvall Residential Center, a Marion County Community Corrections program facility. Video caught Jackson hitting part-time officer Chevis Gray at Duvall Residence Center, 1848 Ludlow Ave., court documents said. Gray received a knot on his head and a scratch on his arm.

In Friday’s sentencing in Marion Superior Court, Criminal Division 3, Jackson received a 13-year prison term with seven years suspended and jail credit of 225 days. The court recommended Jackson be placed at a facility where he can receive mental health treatment.

Jackson would go on probation for two years after his release.

Jackson was originally jailed in April for an eight-month sentence in Community Corrections after he pleaded guilty to charges of theft and battery resulting in bodily injury. In that sentence, Jackson was ordered to receiving a psychological and mental health evaluation and treatment, and to stay away from Kroger groceries in Marion County.