Dani’s Dish for January 26

What’s cool in Indy? What are the hot events that are happening in the city?

Radio Personality Dani D of Hot 96.3 gives us “the dish!”

-Fetty Wap in town tonight performing at the Deluxe at The Old National Centre at 8pm (sold out, but there are a limited amount of tickets on sell at the Box Office only, starting when they open at 10am or on Dani’s show at 4 p.m.)

-Radio Now’s “The Joe and Alex Show” present Indy’s Lip Sync Battle benefiting the Dyslexia Institute Friday, Feb 2nd at the District Trap. Doors open at 7pm, everything starts at 8pm. Sign up now at RadionowIndy.com

-The Pardi Gras Ball 2, to benefit the Bloom Project’s Tech Kings Program is Friday, February 24th at the JW Marriott. Tickets on sale now.

-106.7 WTLC is celebrating 50 years in Indianapolis with many events coming up including the Valentine’s Day Love Jam February 11th at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Win tickets on the radio, purchase at box office, and Ticketmaster.com AND The Ladies Night Out Tour Valentine’s Day at the Murat at the Old National Centre.

