Donnelly fundraiser to bring former Vice President Joe Biden to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WISH) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Indianapolis next month in connection with a fundraising event for U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly.

The fundraiser will take place on Feb. 9, according to Will Baskin-Gerwitz of the Donnelly reelection campaign.

Donnelly’s campaign manager, Peter Hanscom, provided the following statement regarding the event:

Throughout both of their careers, Joe Donnelly and Vice President Biden have been champions for middle-class Americans: folks who want to work hard for a decent wage, provide for their families, and make sure their kids have a fair shot at the American dream. Joe’s excited to welcome Vice President Biden back to Indiana to help spread Joe’s message of hard work and common sense that resonates so strongly with Hoosier voters.”

Details about the location or size of the event were not available.

Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly’s campaign raised $1.2 million during the last three months of 2017, pushing its war chest up to $5.3 million.

The Democrat is considered one of the most vulnerable 2018 incumbents and is a top Republican target. He will face the winner of the Republican primary, which has drawn two congressmen and a wealthy former state lawmaker as candidates.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is hosting a Houston fundraiser for Donnelly and others on Saturday.

Donnelly’s campaign says the amount of money raised in a non-election year beat a record set by Republican Sen. Todd Young, who raised $3.5 million in 2015.