Get a taste of Indy’s best at Souper Bowl 2018

Ready for “SOUPER” BOWL 2018?

It’s where Indy’s top chefs are ready to compete to see whose soup reigns SUPREME! Attendees decide on the winner. Tickets are just $10. All proceeds benefit Second Helpings’ food rescue, hunger relief & Culinary Job Training efforts.

Chef Kathy Jones, Director of Hunger Relief, Second Helpings, tells us more:

Souper Bowl 2018

When: January 27th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Second Helpings, 1121 Southeastern Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Spread the word: RSVP via Facebook

Participants:

Website: https://www.secondhelpings.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/secondhelpings/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SecondHelpings

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/secondhelpingsindy/