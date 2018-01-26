IMPD officer creates tribute on 7-year anniversary of David Moore’s death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD Officer David Moore died seven years ago Friday after being shot during a traffic stop two days earlier. This year one of his comrades did something special to keep the officer’s memory alive.

IMPD Officer Ron Shelnutt with the K-9 unit started a tradition with the death of Officer Perry Renn in 2014 to create a memorial video for the family and other loved ones. This year he felt it was time to revisit the death of David Moore.

The video, which is about 90 seconds, includes an actual audio clip of the Father John Hallowell from Cardinal Ritter High School speaking at Moore’s funeral on February 1, 2017.

Shelnutt said the officer you see in the video is Jason Hayes, a close friend of Moore’s who actually drives Moore’s department vehicle now. It is also spotted in the tribute.

Shelnutt said creating the video for Moore’s parents who are now both retired from IMPD was a special experience.

“Every January comes and I remember David. And David showed so much promise, rookie of the year, medal of valor, a lot of awards, smart. David’s one that could have been chief of our police department one day. There was so much promise with him, so his life being taken, it just seemed like such an injustice,” Officer Shelnutt said.

Shelnutt hopes people will share the video to create an awareness about the sacrifices and dangers so many law enforcement officers take on with the job.

He also encourages those who are moved by it to donate to the Indianapolis Public Safety Foundation.