Local man has big dreams for tiny homes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man is thinking small when it comes to his retirement and he hopes to inspire others to do the same.

Hans Frekkes already built one tiny home and soon the builder plans on adding many more. He’s a contractor by trade, but one day he saw a tiny home and knew he wanted to get involved in the movement.

It’s taken him about a year to build one tiny home in his driveway. He’s now selling his masterpiece for a little under $85,000. If you feel you can afford the money and become the owner of this little home you can go completely off the grid.

The home comes equipped with solar panels, a rain-catch system with a 40-gallon fresh water tank, and even a on-demand water heating system. Using reclaimed wood and one of a kind accent pieces Frekkes has poured his heart and soul into his tiny home.

Hans says that although there is a minimalist movement happening and tiny homes are becoming more popular, he is having problems getting permits. There are minimum square footage requirements in a lot of communities

“We have to get the planning boards and the building codes changed to allow tiny homes because right now they are really hard on tiny homes,” said Frekkes. “Minimal square footage is anywhere from 800-900 square feet. So, this is just under 300 square feet, so by law this would not be able to sit on a property, which is just not right.”

He wants to create a tiny home retirement community. He also builds them in Florida where he hopes to give back in a bigger way. He’s a believer in the minimalist movement which believes, less equals more happiness.

