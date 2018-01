INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD is investigating a man fatally shot near 38th Street and Keystone Avenue.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 3700 block of Hillside Avenue on a report of shots fired around 3:42 p.m. Friday.

The shooting victim was found in the 3700 block of Baltimore Avenue. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators and crime lab is on the scene collecting evidence.