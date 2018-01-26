Police in Carmel seek suspects in connection to fraud, stolen credit cards

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Carmel are asking for help identifying two suspects in connection to stolen credit cards and fraudulent purchases.

According the Carmel Police Department, on Jan. 11, a woman reported that her wallet, which did contain credit cards, was stolen.

Officers say that a short time later, the stolen credit cards were used to make purchases at the Target and Best Buy located on Michigan Road in Carmel.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500.