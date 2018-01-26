Police investigate after housekeeper finds man dead in his home

Related Coverage Death investigation underway on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police responded to a possible robbery Friday morning but instead found a man dead inside his Perry Township home. The discovery was made at a home in the Emerald Highlands subdivision off Bluff Road near Southport Road.

The man’s housekeeper showed up to work Friday morning. On the outside things looked normal, but that all ended when she waked into her boss’s home on Inisheer Court.

“She just observed the disturbance, that the house was disturbed on her entry into it. So she backed out of the house and called police,” said Officer Genae Cook with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police arrived and found the homeowner, who they believe lived alone, dead. They say he suffered trauma to the body but did not elaborate.

Things had been taken from his home, including his 2008 Hummer, which police found in the same subdivision, a street over on Donegal Drive.

“It’s the street I live on. It’s been there a few days. I really hadn’t thought anything of it,” said David Nimz, a neighbor.

Another homeowner, who didn’t want to be identified, also said the Hummer had been there for days: “I thought it might’ve been a visitor; do I call police? I thought it was odd. That Hummer’s been there awhile. So how long has that poor guy been in his house?”

Police didn’t say how long they thought the man had been dead, or why his vehicle was appeared abandoned nearby.

They also didn’t say the last time anyone had spoken to the victim.

A next-door neighbor told 24-Hour News 8 the victim didn’t take his trash out on Monday, calling that unusual for the man.

The Marion County coroner’s office had not released the victim’s name on Friday night.

Police are asking neighbors to come forward with surveillance video and tips. Contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-Tips with information that could help in this investigation.