Police locate missing siblings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police have located two girls who went missing Thursday afternoon in Indianapolis.
The children were found by officers at approximately 4:30 a.m. Friday in the area of 21st Street and Emerson Avenue.
Police say the girls were found safe and unharmed.
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Kellie Werner and her sister Kayum Werner had been last seen leaving their home on Thursday between 5 and 6 p.m.
The events surrounding and leading up to their disappearance are currently unknown at this time.