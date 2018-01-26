Police locate missing siblings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police have located two girls who went missing Thursday afternoon in Indianapolis.

The children were found by officers at approximately 4:30 a.m. Friday in the area of 21st Street and Emerson Avenue.

Police say the girls were found safe and unharmed.

Missing girls were found safe. Officer told me they were "driving their cars to death" looking for them. He was shining his spotlight near some trees and saw them waking. We were interviewing their mom when someone down the street yelled out because they had been found pic.twitter.com/66FgQP2wCE — Brittany Lewis (@brittlewisnews) January 26, 2018

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Kellie Werner and her sister Kayum Werner had been last seen leaving their home on Thursday between 5 and 6 p.m.

The events surrounding and leading up to their disappearance are currently unknown at this time.