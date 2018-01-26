Police: Shooting victim killed during child custody exchange

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the victim and the suspect in a deadly shooting in the city of Delaware, Ohio Thursday.

According to the Delaware Police Department, at about 7pm, Thursday, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 900 block of Stratford Road.

When officers arrived on scene they found Ali Al Azirjawi, 28, of Hilliard, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Azirjawi was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the alleged shooter, Bryan S. Pemberton, 33, of Delaware, was taken into custody without incident and charged with murder.

According to police, it is believed Azirjawi arrived at the location for a child custody exchange before he was shot by Pemberton.

Police continue to investigate the homicide.