Two arrested after guns, meth, passports and Social Security cards found in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — About $100,000 in stolen property was recovered in Columbus.

Police arrested two people, 35-year old Brian Stewart and 34-year old Norma Holley, both of Columbus.

Officers spotted the couple after getting a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 2800 block of Riverside Drive. Inside their car, police found jewelry, dishes, clothing, a handgun, 70 syringes and meth. Police said Stewart tried to drive away from officers.

A police investigation then led officers to a storage unit and a garage where they found more stolen items. Those items included a car, televisions, lawn equipment, a shotgun, Social Security cards and passports.

Police say the items were stolen from numerous cities and counties dating back to 2016. Police have traced the items to thefts and burglaries in Columbus, Edinburgh, Franklin, Seymour, Freetown, Whiteland and Rensselaer.

Police are now trying to return the items to their rightful owners.

The pair face multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.