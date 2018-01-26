Video captures abuse of child; Fishers in-home child care provider arrested

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman has been arrested on charges including battery of a child after parents noticed bruises on their child, police said.

The parents told Fishers police on Sunday that they suspected their in-home child care provider was abusing the child. The parents gave police surveillance video from their home system showing the suspect engaged in abusive behavior, Fishers Police Department said in a news release.

Shannon E. Gillen, 27, faces charges of battery with injury to a child younger than 14, neglect of a dependent causing bodily injury, strangulation and neglect of a dependent. She was being held in the Hamilton County Jail in Noblesville.

No initial hearing had yet been set in Hamilton Superior Court 3 for Gillen, according to online court data.