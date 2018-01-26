Video goes viral of cheerleader using racist slur after argument breaks out at basketball game

IOTA, La. (KLFY) – It’s a video that has gone viral, of a cheerleader at Iota High School, using a racial slur during a basketball game between Iota and Eunice on Tuesday.

“It does not represent the school or the values that we cherish in Acadia Parish,” said John Bourque, Acadia Parish School System Superintendent.

The girl in the video is a former homecoming queen of Iota High School.

“We’re investigating and proper disciplinary action will be taken,” said Cindy Abshire, Principal of Iota High School.

Before the video was posted, an argument broke out between another girl and one of the players on the basketball court, when someone was shoved.

That’s when all the fans were forced to leave the gym, in order for the game to be completed privately.

“There’s no way to track social media. I mean people tweet, they do this, they do that, we just keep telling kids over and over again, you’re responsible for your actions,” said Bourque.

He says that he met with Iota High’s Principal and Assistant Principal on Wednesday, as the School Board takes issues like this very seriously.

“I told them go back. Look at every avenue, discuss the situation with the people that were at the game and so forth. Discuss it with the student involved and the parents, and then follow appropriate disciplinary actions,” said Bourque.

The video of the girl using the racial slur is under investigation, as well as the altercation that occurred on the basketball court, that according to the Superintendent and the Principal.

The girl in the video will also face consequences for her actions.